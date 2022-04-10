Cwm LLC Invests $609,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $280,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

A opened at $134.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.06 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

