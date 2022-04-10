Cwm LLC Invests $655,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.