Cwm LLC Invests $838,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

NYSE LIN opened at $317.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.45. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

