Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

