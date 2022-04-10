Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Oak Street Health by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 374,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,095. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

