Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

