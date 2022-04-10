Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

