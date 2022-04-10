CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average is $163.65. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,810,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.