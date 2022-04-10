CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,960,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,915,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 1,263,283 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,140,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

