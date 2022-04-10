Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Down 3.8%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.65. 388,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 374,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Cypress Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$236.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

