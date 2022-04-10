CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after buying an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in CyrusOne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 18.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

