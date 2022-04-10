D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 625 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Shares of TXRH opened at $81.40 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

