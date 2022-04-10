D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.28% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

