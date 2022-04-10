D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,497 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.52% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

FAAR opened at $34.06 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.