D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $73.86 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

