D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,707,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after buying an additional 241,445 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 957,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,761,000 after buying an additional 79,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,469,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

