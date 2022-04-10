D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $768.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

