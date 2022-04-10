D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Booking were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 90.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,300.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,355.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

