D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.