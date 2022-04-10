D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $293.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.