D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 622 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $31.63 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

