DA Davidson Upgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to “Neutral”

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.44 and a 52-week high of $289.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average is $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

