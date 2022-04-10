DAD (DAD) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

DAD (DAD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, DAD has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $65.69 million and approximately $358,312.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.



DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,499,896 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

