Daniel A. Dayan Acquires 16,000 Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.33) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,245.90).

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 626 ($8.21) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 706.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 799.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. Bodycote plc has a one year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

BOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.95) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.10) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 870 ($11.41).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

