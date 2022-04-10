Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

NYSE:DRI opened at $126.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.01. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

