Darren Littlewood Sells 5,973 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39), for a total value of £20,009.55 ($26,242.03).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Henry Boot alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Darren Littlewood bought 15,301 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £48,504.17 ($63,612.03).

BOOT stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.46) on Friday. Henry Boot PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.23 ($4.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of £453.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 3.63 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

About Henry Boot (Get Rating)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.