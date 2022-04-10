Darren Littlewood Sells 5,973 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39), for a total value of £20,009.55 ($26,242.03).
Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Darren Littlewood bought 15,301 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £48,504.17 ($63,612.03).
BOOT stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.46) on Friday. Henry Boot PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.23 ($4.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of £453.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.
About Henry Boot (Get Rating)
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
