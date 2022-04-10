Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 5,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 21,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKDCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $147,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,174,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,547,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $289,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.
