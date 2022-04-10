Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 5,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 21,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKDCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $147,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,174,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,547,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $289,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.