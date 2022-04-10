Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $556,050.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DDOG opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,918.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

