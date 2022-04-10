David A. Jacobs Sells 542 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

