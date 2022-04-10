DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of DCP opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 3.18.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $2,538,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 511,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

