Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) & PROS (NYSE:PRO) Head-To-Head Survey

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PROS $251.42 million 5.10 -$81.21 million ($1.83) -15.50

Decision Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Risk & Volatility

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Decision Diagnostics and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 2 1 0 2.33

PROS has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.12%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A PROS -32.30% -316.22% -12.74%

Summary

PROS beats Decision Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decision Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

