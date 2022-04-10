Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $22,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $7,205,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $10,708,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

