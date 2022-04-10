Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of DH stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

