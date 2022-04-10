Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 278 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278.71 ($3.66).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ROO stock traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 114.40 ($1.50). 1,763,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,538. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($58,312.45).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

