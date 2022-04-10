Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 208,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,184,107 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
