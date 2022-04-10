Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 208,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,184,107 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

