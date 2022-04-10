Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $314.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $281.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $279.43 and a 52 week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

