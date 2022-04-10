Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.