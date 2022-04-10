Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $468.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $468.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $444.20.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $441.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.53. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.