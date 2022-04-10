Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rite Aid by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

