Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of RAD opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Rite Aid (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.