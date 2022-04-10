Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €23.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.83 ($26.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.13 ($18.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.57. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.