Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

