Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $25,833.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00248321 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.