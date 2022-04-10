Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.64) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.54) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.39) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($54.28).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 4,020.50 ($52.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,700.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,744.10. The firm has a market cap of £92.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.07) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,201,639.34). Insiders acquired a total of 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.