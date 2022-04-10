Diamond Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00004167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $11,942.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001595 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,676,522 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

