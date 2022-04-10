DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.58, but opened at 2.64. DiDi Global shares last traded at 2.63, with a volume of 64,038 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pariax LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter worth about $16,440,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,609,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 3,333.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 944,528 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 917,022 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

