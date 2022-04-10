DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.58, but opened at 2.64. DiDi Global shares last traded at 2.63, with a volume of 64,038 shares.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.74.
About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
