Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Digi International (Get Rating)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.