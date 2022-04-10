Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

