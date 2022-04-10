Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 4.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $280.70 and last traded at $278.94. 1,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.21.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

