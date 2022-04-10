Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 7.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) fell 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.67. 45,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,183,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

