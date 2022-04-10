DinoSwap (DINO) Price Tops $0.0196 on Exchanges

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $89,875.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.95 or 0.07648400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,625.74 or 1.00160772 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 112,433,688 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

