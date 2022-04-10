Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.10. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

